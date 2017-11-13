K-EARTH 101 Harvesting Hope Food Drive at STATER BROS!

Join us this weekend for K-EARTH 101 AND STATER BROS. ANNUAL “HARVESTING HOPE IN OUR COMMUNITY” FOOD DRIVE Saturday & Sunday, November 18 & 19, 2017 – 10am-6pm

STATER BROS. COSTA MESA LOCATION – 1175 Baker Street in Costa Mesa (Click here for directions)

Help us fight hunger for people and pets this holiday season! Stop by and donate food items or simply donate $5 towards the purchase of fresh and healthy food items for those in need.

Stop by the K-EARTH 101 Booth and meet your favorite K-EARTH 101 DJs:

Saturday, November 18th

Gary Bryan: 11am-1pm

Greg Simms: 2pm-4pm

Sunday, November 19th

Lisa Stanley: 11am-1pm

Larry Morgan: 2pm-4pm

Donations benefit Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County. Last year, Second Harvest provided more than 20 million meals, working with partners in the community to create innovative, sustainable ways to end hunger in Orange County. For more information or to get involved, visit https://feedoc.org/

Make plans to join K-EARTH 101 this Saturday & Sunday, November 18th & 19th from 10am until 6pm at the STATER BROS. in Costa Mesa at 1175 Baker Street!

Stater Brothers doesn’t just do business in the community… Stater Brothers is part of the community. From now until the end of December, Stater Brothers is “Harvesting Hope in our Community” by partnering with local food banks to help families fight hunger this holiday season. Visit your local Stater Brothers and donate $5 to provide fresh and healthy food and funding for those in need. Help us fight hunger in OUR communities and donate today!

THANK YOU!

The K-EARTH 101 TEAM