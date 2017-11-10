Psychologist: Christmas Music Too Early In Season Can Spark Stress, Affect Mental Health

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Some people excitedly throw on Christmas music the minute the temperature drops. Others have a hard rule: wait until after Thanksgiving to start playing Christmas tunes. And some people just cannot stand Christmas music, especially if it is played too early into the holiday season.

For those who would rather do without “Jingle Bells,” a psychologist in Great Britain thinks you may be on to something.

Clinical psychologist Linda Blair says listening to Christmas music too early into the holiday season may affect mental health by triggering feelings of stress. Hearing a Christmas song can spark thoughts of all the things you have to do before the holiday, like shopping, party planning and traveling.

As the clock ticks down to Dec. 25, you may feel overwhelmed by your to-do list, and being constantly reminded by the sound of sleigh bells ringing (and ringing and ringing) does not help, Blair says.

People who work at malls face a higher risk of Christmas-music induced stress, she says.

Hearing the same songs over and over each day could make workers struggle to “tune it out” and they become “unable to focus on anything else,” Blair told the UK’s Sky News. “You’re simply spending all of your energytrying not to hear what you’re hearing.”

In what is known as the “Christmas creep,” it seems like the holiday season starts earlier and earlier at U.S. retailers. Some stores even start putting out their Christmas decorations and playing holiday music in October.

