Magnitude-3.2 Quake Shakes South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A moderate earthquake struck near the West Athens community of South Los Angeles early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude-3.2 earthquake struck at 1:25 a.m. at a depth of 7.5 miles.

Deputies at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s station in South Los Angeles reported feeling a jolt, but there were no calls for service in regard to the earthquake and no reports of damage.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was half a mile north of the West Athens area, and about three miles east of Lennox.

