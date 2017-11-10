Lisa Loves Showbiz: Louis C.K. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Yet another sexual misconduct accusation.

This one against comedian Louis C.K., who is being accused by five women claiming his behavior was sexually abusive towards them.

This news came just hours before his new movie, I Love You Daddy was about to have its red carpet premier.

As a result of the new allegation, the premier was cancelled as was his slated appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

HBO also distancing themselves, removing all his work from the demand service.

His people say he will address these accusations with a written statement very soon.

Speaking of accusations, Corey Haim’s mom, Judy Haim, is speaking out about the alleged rumor that Charlie Sheen molested her son.

She is on Dr. Oz show today talking about it. She does not think Sheen is involved and she does name the guy.

As a result from all these sexual allegations, the LAPD has formed a task force just to investigate all the claims of sexual harassment and assault in show business.