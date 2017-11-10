Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "White Wedding" by Billy Idol

L.A. Now Has Avocado Toast Ice Cream Sandwiches

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com

By: Crystal Zahler

As if Los Angeles hasn’t already out done avocado everything at this point, now we have Avocado Toast Ice Cream Sandwiches!

Thanks to a new bakery by cronut creator, Dominic Ansel, this potentially delicious treat along with plenty of other colorful desserts will soon be served in West Hollywood.

The Dominic Ansel Bakery, opens tomorrow at 9:00am, Friday, November 10th in WeHo.

So if you’re that desperate to try this avocado thing, better get in line early tomorrow so you can try it before 2018!

