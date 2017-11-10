Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "White Wedding" by Billy Idol

Cronut Creator Opens New Bakery At The Grove

(credit: Kandiss Crone/CBS)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The long line at The Grove Friday morning was not for the latest iPhone, or the debut of a celebrity-backed makeup line – it was for the opening of a new bakery from the world’s best pastry chef and the inventor of the cronut.

Chef Dominique Ansel, who owns four bakeries in New York, London, and Tokyo, opened his first Los Angeles location at The Grove Friday at 9 a.m. Ansel will also open his first-ever full restaurant this weekend.

Earlier this year, Ansel’s popup at the Grove drew 700 people. For Friday’s opening of Dominique Ansel Bakery Los Angeles, people lined up for hours to be the first inside the bakery’s doors.

