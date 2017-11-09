Lisa Loves Showbiz: More Celebrities Have Been Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Following Kevin Spacey Accusations

The dam has broken and new allegations and more fallout for Kevin Spacey.

This morning, after weeks of allegations against a growing number of stars and Hollywood power layers, the sexual harassment scandal rocking Hollywood now potentially turning criminal.

Police confirming this morning they are investigating reports of misconduct or even rape on the part of at least three Hollywood heavy weights including a new bombshell accusation against Spacey.

A former Boston TV anchor says her son was sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey back in July 2016.

Heather Unruh claiming Spacey bought her son drink after drink at a Nantucket bar and then groped him. She now says it harmed her son and cannot be undone.

Unruh said her son did not report the incident at the time out of embarrassment and fear. Cape Cod’s DA confirms they are investigating.

Sony Pictures confirming Spacey is being removed from the J Paul Getty drama, All The Money In The World, and replaced him with 87 year old Christopher Plumber.

Both Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, who also star in the film, will have to come back to re-shoot all those scenes that they did with Spacey. The movie opens December 22nd.

LAPD also confirming a report has been filed against another star, Gossip Girl‘s Ed Westwick.

Two women have come forward to accuse the actor of rape. He not only denies the allegation he denies even knowing these women.

Actor Terry Crews taking action as well after writing on twitter a month ago he was groped at a Hollywood party last year.

TMZ caught up with Crews as he was leaving the police department:

Hang on for this one! Mariah Carey also being accused of sexual harassing her security guard who is suing her and claims that she exposed herself to him during a trip to Cabo when she asked him to come to her room to move some luggage.

He says when he got there she was wearing a see-through negligee that was open and when he asked her to cover up she didn’t.

Lastly, Charlie Sheen also being accused of sexual harassment by actor Corey Feldman, who claims Sheen sexually assaulted his late friend actor Corey Haim when he was 13 years old.

Sheen tells people magazine these accusations are false.