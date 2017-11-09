Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Aniston Is Returning To Television

Get ready to see Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on your TV, or your iPhone.

Apple Inc. has ordered two seasons of a new drama starring Witherspoon and Aniston.

The show will look at the lives of people working on a morning TV show. The series is among the first projects Apple has acquired.

They plan on competing with Netflix and HBO where Witherspoon produced her big hit show Big Little Lies. The untitled project will mark Aniston’s first TV show since her famous role on Friends, which ended in 2004.

Witherspoon appeared on Friends as Aniston’s younger sister, so this is a perfect fit.

Apple also confirmed they have ordered a remake of Steven Spielberg’s 1980’s Sci-Fi fiction anthology series Amazing Stories.

What Apple doesn’t say is when the shows will be released or where viewers can view them.

Maybe the iTunes store or maybe another platform. Either way, it’s happening and Aniston and Witherspoon will serve as Executive Producers as well.

On another not, there could be a fifth Lethal Weapon.

This morning Mel Gibson was on with GMA talking to Michael Strahan about the movie.

The first Lethal Weapon came out 30 years ago and people considered it a Christmas movie.

And lastly Michelle Pfeiffer was on “The Graham Norton show” and was asked how she felt about Bruno Mars including her in his lyrics to “UpTown Funk”