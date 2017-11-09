It’s Really Serious: LA Declares Friday ‘Morrissey Day’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ahead of his highly anticipated, two-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend, brooding pop megastar Morrissey is getting his very own day in the City of Angels.

Los Angeles has declared Friday “Morrissey Day,” which seems fitting for a city that named a karaoke night for Morrissey, all his own.

“Morrissey Day honors the man who put the ‘M’ in Moz Angeles, an icon whose music continues to touch and uplift countless people across the globe,” District 7 Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said in statement.

Echoing the sentiment was Mayor Eric Garcetti, who championed the former Smiths frontman’s originality that often places him as an outsider in his own songs of love lost or friendship never gained.

“Los Angeles embraces individuality, compassion and creativity, and Morrissey expresses those values in a way that moves Angelenos of all ages,” said Garcetti. “Morrissey Day celebrates an artist whose music has captivated and inspired generations of people who may not always fit in — because they were born to stand out.”

