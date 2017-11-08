Lisa Loves Showbiz: Diddy Is Not Changing His Name To Brother Love

Ha Ha! The jokes on you and you and you because yesterday PDiddy, Puff Daddy, Brother love now says he was joking about changing his name to Brother Love, take a listen:

I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

He is a strange one.

Speaking of strange things, Stranger Things 2 is the top show in the U.S. and boy do they have fans.

Those fans actually crashed a museums website trying to buy Dustin (Gaten Matarrazzo) character’s purple Brontosaurus hoodie which bears the museums name and appears in the first episode of Stranger Things 2.

Once they fixed the problem they sold over 80,000 hoodies!