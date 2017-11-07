Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Its My Life" by Talk Talk

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Petition Circulates To Replace Kevin Spacey With Kevin James

By Lisa Stanley
In the wake of the Kevin Spacey sexual abuse scandal we told you Netflix has backed away wanting nothing to do with Spacey or ‘House of Cards’ if it includes Spacey.

Now there is a petition going around to replace Spacey with actor Kevin James.

Change.org has garnered more than 20,000 signatures in just a few days and the creator of the petition hopes it will convince both Netflix and ‘House of Cards’ producers to turn Frank Underwood into everyone’s favorite mall cop.

She says, “I think Kevin James can elevate “House of Cards’ to a globally adored franchise like ‘Game of Thrones’, and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix original series there is”.

Lots of people signing the petition say if Netflix wants to attract new viewers Kevin James is the way to do it.

As for Spacey, reports this morning are he has checked into the same sex addiction rehab as Harvey Weinstein, Meadows Clinic in Arizona.

