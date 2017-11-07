Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Its My Life" by Talk Talk

Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Brings Back Past Winners

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Dancing With The Stars, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017
(ABC/Eric McCandless) DREW SCOTT, EMMA SLATER, RASHAD JENNINGS

Dancing with the Stars is winding down and last night it was all about Hamilton star Jordan Fisher, but first Violinist Lindsey Stirling did a lion tamer Samba that was wild.

He is tiny but mighty and in it to win it, Frankie Muniz did a Vietnamese Waltz that Carrie Ann called close to perfection, apparently Len was watching a different dance.

It was Jordan Fisher who stole the night with both his individual dance and his trio dance which brought back past winners like Kelly Monaco, Alfonso Ribeiro and Corbin Blue.

He scored perfect scores both time 30/30 giving him a perfect score of 60/60 for the night.

His quickstep was flawless, even Len loved it giving him a standing ovation.

Then the trio dance with Jordan and Corbin and Lindsay and they killed it with their Salsa earning another perfect score 30/30 giving them a 60/60 for the night clearly putting them on top of the leader board.

Next week is the semi-finals and sadly you won’t see Terrell Owens there, he was booted off, hung up his dancing shoes.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live