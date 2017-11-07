Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Brings Back Past Winners

Dancing with the Stars is winding down and last night it was all about Hamilton star Jordan Fisher, but first Violinist Lindsey Stirling did a lion tamer Samba that was wild.

He is tiny but mighty and in it to win it, Frankie Muniz did a Vietnamese Waltz that Carrie Ann called close to perfection, apparently Len was watching a different dance.

It was Jordan Fisher who stole the night with both his individual dance and his trio dance which brought back past winners like Kelly Monaco, Alfonso Ribeiro and Corbin Blue.

He scored perfect scores both time 30/30 giving him a perfect score of 60/60 for the night.

His quickstep was flawless, even Len loved it giving him a standing ovation.

Then the trio dance with Jordan and Corbin and Lindsay and they killed it with their Salsa earning another perfect score 30/30 giving them a 60/60 for the night clearly putting them on top of the leader board.

Next week is the semi-finals and sadly you won’t see Terrell Owens there, he was booted off, hung up his dancing shoes.