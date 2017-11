Gabriel Iglesias stopped by the studio today to talk with Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley about his “Fluffy fee-free fan pre-sale” on Wednesday, Nov. 8th!

Join Fluffy at the Staples Center box office where he’ll be greeting his fans from 10am-4pm!

All ticket purchased at the box office for his January 26th show at Staples Center during that time will not have a service charge fee applied!