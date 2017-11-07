Ask An LA Chef: Best Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

The Federal Bar
Head chef for The Federal Bar 1 and 2, Shad Davis offers his insight and innovation for the holidays with three contemporary side dishes that are sure to wow even the finickiest of family members. Shad’s easy-to-follow recipes will have you serving up amazing side dishes that guests will think came straight from a gastropub.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
• 5 lbs Brussels sprouts cut in half (clean the bottom first)
• 2 lbs pancetta, bake like bacon, get crispy
• 1 lb spicy pecans (buy the package at Whole Foods or look up recipe)
• 1 recipe of apricot gastrique
Procedure for Brussels sprouts:
• In large pot (tall sides), fill 1/4 full with canola oil (or frying oil).
• Bring temperature of oil to 375 F.
• Carefully drop half of the Brussels sprouts and fry until browned, not black.
• With a slotted spoon, take the first batch of Brussels spouts out of oil and place on a pan with paper towel.
• Do the same thing with the last of the Brussels sprouts.
In large bowl:
• Mix crispy Brussels sprouts with the pancetta and then salt and pepper to taste.
• Place in a serving vessel.
• Add the spicy pecans on top.
• Drizzle apricot gastrique generously.
Cauliflower & Chestnut Stuffing
• 3/4 cup butter or olive oil
• 1 leek, cut into half moons
• 2 stalks celery, cut into small pieces
• 1 head cauliflower, broken into florets
• 1 cup chestnuts
• 1 cup dried cranberries (reconstituted)
• 1 cup roasted carrots, cut into small cubes
• 2 lemons (juiced)
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• 2 garlic cloves (minced)
• 2 tbsp of tikka Masala
• 1/3 cup roughly chopped parsley
• 1/2 tbsp Kosher salt
• 1/2 tbsp fresh ground black pepper
Procedure for stuffing:
• In a large bowl, toss the leeks, celery, cauliflower, chestnuts and carrots with either the melted butter or olive oil, and add salt and pepper.
• Spread it out on a sheet pan and bake at 400 F for 20 minutes.
• Once browned with a bit of crisp to the carrots and cauliflower, take out of the oven.
Quinotto with Roasted Root Veggies
For the roasted root veggies:
• 3 tbsp canola oil
• 3 medium red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
• 2 cups fresh whole baby carrots
• 1 lb parsnip, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
• 1 turnip, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
• 1 cup pearl onions, pealed
• 2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
• 5 cloves garlic, cut into thin slices
• 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves or fresh thyme leaves
• 1 tbsp olive oil
Procedure for roasted root veggies:
• Toss in a bowl and place on a sheet pan.
• Roast in 400 F oven for 30 minutes.
• Take out of the oven and set aside.
For the quinotto:
• 3 cups of cooked quinoa (about 2 1/2 cups)
• 1/4 cup butter
• 3/4 cup heavy cream
• 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
• 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
• Salt and pepper to taste
Procedure for the quinotto:
• Add quinoa to non-stick pan (high heat).
• Add the butter and cream to quinoa and constantly stir.
• Once cream and butter are melted, add the rest of the ingredients.
• Once thick, add the roasted root vegetables so they can get hot.
• Place in a serving dish and sprinkle with fresh parsley.
