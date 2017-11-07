Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Its My Life" by Talk Talk

Ask An LA Chef: Best Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

As the gastropub generation becomes increasingly enticed with the culinary twists and turns chefs are giving everyday meals, Thanksgiving Day dinner may be long overdue for a revamping itself. While messing with the traditional turkey dinner might be considered sacrilegious by most mothers and grandmothers and the burn-the-house-down-for-the-holidays deep-fried turkey, the vodka-infused turkey or the turducken are culinary crimes in some states; there is a way to put a spin on the holiday feast while cutting down on the risks. Side dishes.
 

 
Shad Davis
The Federal Bar
5303 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 980-2555
www.thefederalbar.com

Head chef for The Federal Bar 1 and 2, Shad Davis offers his insight and innovation for the holidays with three contemporary side dishes that are sure to wow even the finickiest of family members. Shad’s easy-to-follow recipes will have you serving up amazing side dishes that guests will think came straight from a gastropub.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts
• 5 lbs Brussels sprouts cut in half (clean the bottom first)
• 2 lbs pancetta, bake like bacon, get crispy
• 1 lb spicy pecans (buy the package at Whole Foods or look up recipe)
• 1 recipe of apricot gastrique

Procedure for Brussels sprouts:

• In large pot (tall sides), fill 1/4 full with canola oil (or frying oil).
• Bring temperature of oil to 375 F.
• Carefully drop half of the Brussels sprouts and fry until browned, not black.
• With a slotted spoon, take the first batch of Brussels spouts out of oil and place on a pan with paper towel.
• Do the same thing with the last of the Brussels sprouts.

In large bowl:

• Mix crispy Brussels sprouts with the pancetta and then salt and pepper to taste.
• Place in a serving vessel.
• Add the spicy pecans on top.
• Drizzle apricot gastrique generously.
 

 
Cauliflower & Chestnut Stuffing

• 3/4 cup butter or olive oil
• 1 leek, cut into half moons
• 2 stalks celery, cut into small pieces
• 1 head cauliflower, broken into florets
• 1 cup chestnuts
• 1 cup dried cranberries (reconstituted)
• 1 cup roasted carrots, cut into small cubes
• 2 lemons (juiced)
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• 2 garlic cloves (minced)
• 2 tbsp of tikka Masala
• 1/3 cup roughly chopped parsley
• 1/2 tbsp Kosher salt
• 1/2 tbsp fresh ground black pepper

Procedure for stuffing:

• In a large bowl, toss the leeks, celery, cauliflower, chestnuts and carrots with either the melted butter or olive oil, and add salt and pepper.
• Spread it out on a sheet pan and bake at 400 F for 20 minutes.
• Once browned with a bit of crisp to the carrots and cauliflower, take out of the oven.
 

 
Quinotto with Roasted Root Veggies

For the roasted root veggies:

• 3 tbsp canola oil
• 3 medium red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
• 2 cups fresh whole baby carrots
• 1 lb parsnip, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
• 1 turnip, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
• 1 cup pearl onions, pealed
• 2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
• 5 cloves garlic, cut into thin slices
• 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves or fresh thyme leaves
• 1 tbsp olive oil

Procedure for roasted root veggies:

• Toss in a bowl and place on a sheet pan.
• Roast in 400 F oven for 30 minutes.
• Take out of the oven and set aside.

For the quinotto:

• 3 cups of cooked quinoa (about 2 1/2 cups)
• 1/4 cup butter
• 3/4 cup heavy cream
• 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
• 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
• Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure for the quinotto:

• Add quinoa to non-stick pan (high heat).
• Add the butter and cream to quinoa and constantly stir.
• Once cream and butter are melted, add the rest of the ingredients.
• Once thick, add the roasted root vegetables so they can get hot.
• Place in a serving dish and sprinkle with fresh parsley.

Kristine G. Bottone is a freelance writer living in Los Angeles. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.
