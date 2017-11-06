What’s the Song in the ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer?

By Scott T. Sterling

The steamy Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise is set to wrap up with the February 9, 2018 release of the final film, Fifty Shades Freed.

The trailer for Fifty Shades Freed dropped today (Nov. 6), and true to form, it’s filled with exotic locales, lush cinematography and plenty of drama, intrigue and erotic scenarios.

The Fifty Shades franchise tradition of sultry songs for the movie trailers continues with Fifty Shades Freed, utilizing an update of an eighties classic.

Many will immediately recognize the lyrics and melody of the song, “Never Tear Us Apart,” originally performed by INXS on the band’s 1987 breakout album, Kick.

For the Fifty Shades Freed trailer, however, the song has been recreated by British singer, Bishop Briggs. Her version strips the track down to her voice and a piano before erupting with orchestral electronics and a big, dramatic beat.

Check it out below.