Eataly Opens First West Coast Store In Century City

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Eataly – the Italian marketplace, restaurant, and cooking school – opens its first West Coast location Friday.

The wildly popular Italian food mecca occupies three stories at the revamped Westfield Century City mall. Early Friday morning, as people lined up for the new iPhone X, an Eataly worker passed out apples to promote the opening.

Eataly is known for its high-quality Italian food, drink, and products and already has locations in New York, Chicago, and Boston. The Century City location is its first on the West Coast.

