Best Events & Activities This Week In Los Angeles – November 6

Celebrations of food, culture, and film are all in store this week, with the highly anticipated opening of Eataly, events centered around Latin American and Native American culture, and the return of AFI FEST. As if that weren’t enough, unique performances fill the stage, like a live performance of music from one of television’s most binge-worthy shows, an homage to a comedian turned civil rights activist, and a recreation of Orson Welles’ famous alien invasion broadcast.



Monday, November 6





Visit Newly Opened Eataly L.A.

Westfield Century City

10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90067

www.eataly.com Westfield Century City10250 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90067 In 2007 Oscar Farinetti opened the first Eataly concept in Torino, Italy, and over a dozen years and 38 stores later, Eataly has finally hit the west coast and opened at the newly renovated Century City Mall! With its “eat, shop, learn” philosophy, the 60,000+ square foot culinary destination includes several Italian restaurants using only the freshest ingredients, an espresso bar, gelato counter, and an extensive market and retail section featuring both international and local products. Eataly will also be offering cooking classes to help you recreate some of the amazing dishes you just can’t get enough of.



Tuesday, November 7





See Encuentro de Las Américas

The Los Angeles Theatre Center

514 S. Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(866) 811-4111

www.thelatc.org The Los Angeles Theatre Center514 S. Spring St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(866) 811-4111 It’s the middle of the Encuentro de Las Américas three-week festival, celebrating dynamic and contemporary Latin and Latin American theater by featuring 14 companies from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Peru, and Columbia. Tonight features the only free performance of the event, Cinema & Music – a mini-festival paring musical performances with screenings of soon-to-be-released films. Films include new documentary “Chavela” and “NALIP,” followed by a concert by Spanish singer Patricia Kraus.



Wednesday, November 8





Hear Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein Perform the Music of “Stranger Things”

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.acehotel.com The Theatre at Ace Hotel929 S BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90015 Binged your way through Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and desperate for more? Composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein will be performing the super synthy score from the hit series tonight at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. The duo makes up half the Austin band S U R V I V E, and have created a uniquely nostalgic sound synonymous with the popular series. See for yourself why the show’s score made history as the only TV score to receive two Grammy nominations for a single season.



Thursday, November 9





Attend Opening Night of AFI FEST

Various Locations

www.afi.com Various Locations Every year the American Film Institute (AFI) hosts a free week of film screenings that brings together both emerging and master filmmakers to showcase the best festival films of the year. Running from November 9-16, the festival kicks off tonight with a screening of historical period drama “Mudbound” at the TCL Chinese Theatres. Other screenings and galas for the weeklong celebration will take place at the Egyptian Theatre and The Hollywood Roosevelt, and include screenings like “Call Me By Your Name,” “The Disaster Artist,” a retrospective of Robert Altman, and festival closer “All the Money in the World.”

Friday, November 10





See “Turn Me Loose”

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 746-4000

www.thewallis.org Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts9390 Santa Monica Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 746-4000 Due to the popularity of the show, the Off-Broadway hit “Turn Me Loose” has announced a second extension of its West Coast Premiere. Produced by John Legend and Mike Jackson, the comedic drama transforms the theater into a comedy club, where Emmy winner Joe Morton stars as comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory. The show explores Gregory’s influential life as he hacked away at myths about race, poverty, war, and politics largely through his razor-sharp wit. The show has been extended through November 19.



Saturday, November 11





Visit the American Indian Arts Marketplace

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 667-2000

www.theautry.org Autry Museum of the American West4700 Western Heritage WayLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 667-2000 November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Autry is hosting the largest Native American arts fair in Southern California today and tomorrow. Two hundred Native American artists representing more than 40 tribes will be on hand, showing and selling a variety of goods. Beautiful jewelry, pottery, beadwork, carvings, textiles, and so much more will be on display. Guests will also be treated to performances of poetry, film, and a Short Play Festival, as well as tasty eats like traditional light and fluffy fry bread.



Sunday, November 12





Hear Sigourney Weaver Perform “War of the Worlds”

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 850-2000

www.laphil.com Walt Disney Concert Hall111 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(323) 850-2000 Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast that made millions believe aliens were invading the earth is being brought to life again by award-winning actress Sigourney Weaver. She’ll be narrating the world premiere of Annie Gosfield’s opera “War of the Worlds.” This modern take on Welles’ classic addresses concerns about the reliability of information dissemination, and will be simultaneously broadcast both inside and outside the Walt Disney Concert Hall. It will also feature three newly reactivated World War II air raid sirens, with singers and musicians stationed at them communicating live reports.



Article by Kellie Fell.