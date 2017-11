All weekend long, we’re sending you to see Morrissey with special guest Billy Idol at the Hollywood Bowl on either November 10th or 11th!

Listen to all weekend and be the right caller at 1(800)232-KRTH when you here the cue to call, and you’re in!

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or keep listening to K-EARTH 101 to get yours free!

Not by a phone? Click here to enter online now!