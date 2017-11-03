Neil Young Releases ‘Already Great’ from Upcoming Album ‘The Visitor’

By Jon Wiederhorn

It seems like Neil Young has been thinking about rockin’ in the free world a lot lately. At this year’s Farm Aid he responded to President Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” by saying America was already great and he reiterated the sentiment during his acceptance speech when he was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. Now he’s released the new song “Already Great,” which will be featured on his upcoming album The Visitor, which comes out December 1.

The song, which he recorded with his backing band The Promise of the Real, is a bluesy rock-out that blends distorted guitar, bass and drums with banjo, percussion and piano. The number is ragged and simple and extols the virtues of the land of the free and the home of the brave.

After a brief musical intro, Young sings, “I’m Canadian by the way, and I love the U.S.A. (Already great)/ I love this way of life, the freedom to act and the freedom to say.”

“Already Great” includes recorded chants from protests and a trademark guitar lead. While it’s a pretty upbeat tune overall, Young drops the tempo during the chorus and sings in a soft, high-pitched voice,”Already great, you’re already great/ You’re the promised land/ You’re the helping hand.”

The Visitor will be the follow-up to Young’s offbeat 2016 album Earth, which also featured Promise of the Real.

