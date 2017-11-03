Lisa Loves Showbiz: Oprah Reveals Her 2017 ‘Favorite Things’

Prince Jackson, son of Michael Jackson, was rushed to the hospital yesterday after he crashed his motorcycle.

The 20 year old was riding in the rain yesterday headed to his college campus when he lost control of his bike hitting the ground pretty hard.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to the hospital.

Lucky for Prince, no broken bones and he was released from the hospital soon after and they say headed to class.

This morning his rep says he is now resting at home and thanks everyone for their well wishes.

And it’s that time of the year, holidays and Oprah’s favorite things list, her holiday guide.

Her favorite things which normally include comfy cashmere robes, sweaters and plush slippers, but this year her favorite things include a gratitude glass jar, Louvelle Shower Turban, Honey can do herb preserver which Oprah uses for her home grown herbs, she swears it keeps them fresh for weeks.

Five pounds of fresh Blueberries, frozen and shipped to you. Katz Deli will also ship you a dinner for 4 which will include Matzo Ball soup, Pastrami, corn beef, mustard, rye bread, knishes, pickles you name it they will ship it.

You can also get Model Bakery English Muffins, plus Casa Drajones Joven sipping tequila. One things for sure you won’t go hungry.

There are a couple of other things like Australia Mayberry Sheepskin Slippers, Yellow leaf hammocks and a smart nora snore pressure.

There is one really cool thing on the list, a 55inch TV that morphs into a painting.

It’s all available now on Amazon, plus will be featured in the December issue of “O magazine” along with discount codes to plug into Amazon or the companies themselves.