Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kevin Spacey Gets Dropped From Talent Agency

This Saturday we turn back time. We fall back and Harvey Weinstein wishes he could turn back time.

They are calling it “The Harvey Weinstein effect”, and boy has it spread. The ever growing list of women accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault has sparked a wave of new accusations against other powerful men, one of them Kevin Spacey.

More fallout for Spacey. He is being dropped by his talent agency and publicist after eight more men accused the actor of sexual misconduct.

The new incidents being reported happened a while ago when Spacey was the artistic director for The Old Vic theater in London.

It’s former employer tells The Guardian, Spacey groped multiple men and that management turned a blind eye.

Also, a former production assistant on “House of Cards” tells CNN Spacey sexually assaulted him as well as eight other crew members who describe Spacey’s behavior as ”predatory” , and they say he created a toxic work environment.

Production of Season 6 of the series was shut down this week and Netflix and the production company said yesterday they are reviewing the situation and will address any concerns of their cast and crew. Keep in mind, Kevin Spacey not only stars in the series he is one of the executive producers.

CBS looking into claims that Jeremy Piven also assaulted two women. Piven stars on the CBS hit “Wisdom of the Crowd” and after two actress came forward yesterday saying that Piven grabbed their breasts which he denies, the network says they will investigate.

He was also set to appear on The Late Show tonight but that segment has been pulled because they shot it days ago and did not discuss the situation.

Piven say, “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their stories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck who won an Oscar last year for “Manchester by the Sea” may not get to present the best actress award, which is what happens after you win the next year you always present the best actress category.

There is an online petition to bar Affleck from presenting the award so we will see.