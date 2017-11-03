Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "La Bamba" by Los Lobos

Fans Ready To See Selena Quintanilla’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Unveiled

(Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — More than 12 hours before Selena Quintanilla’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to be revealed, fans are reportedly at the scene, ready to honor the late Tejano superstar.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress Eva Longoria are set to speak, and the singer’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla will accept the star. Preparations on the star, in front of the Capitol Records building Hollywood, began earlier this week, with the singer’s sister overseeing the making of the star.

Fans were reportedly lined up and parked near the site at 6 a.m. Friday, but the unveiling does not begin until 6:30 p.m. — a rare evening ceremony, as most are unveiled during daylight.

