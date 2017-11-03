Fans Ready To See Selena Quintanilla’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Unveiled

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — More than 12 hours before Selena Quintanilla’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to be revealed, fans are reportedly at the scene, ready to honor the late Tejano superstar.

Watch us LIVE today 11/3 at 6:30pm PDT as we honor the late Selena Quintanilla with star exclusively on #walkoffame.com pic.twitter.com/JxYyM6Sur4 — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) November 3, 2017

Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress Eva Longoria are set to speak, and the singer’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla will accept the star. Preparations on the star, in front of the Capitol Records building Hollywood, began earlier this week, with the singer’s sister overseeing the making of the star.

Fans were reportedly lined up and parked near the site at 6 a.m. Friday, but the unveiling does not begin until 6:30 p.m. — a rare evening ceremony, as most are unveiled during daylight.

