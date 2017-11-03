Apple Fans Line Up To Get iPhone X

CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — It’s a familiar scene — people bundled up and huddled in the chilly early morning temperatures, some in camping chairs, others sleeping on makeshift beds on the sidewalk. It’s iPhone X release day.

Apple fans from Pasadena to Century City lined up for blocks to wait for the newest release of the iPhone Friday. Some people were in line for more than 10 hours, while in Century City, one woman delayed a flight to join the line.

Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, iPhone store. The line stretches around the blk w/iPhone die hards eagerly awaiting this mornings release of the

iPhone X. @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk @KNX1070 @StephatCBS2 @ pic.twitter.com/71YS7h6O9N — Mark Dunn (@mobile2markdunn) November 3, 2017

“I am excited,” UCLA student Kunaal Shah said, who was studying for midterms while waiting in line. “Very excited.”

iPhone release days typically attract tech fans, eager to get their hands on the newest Apple gadgets, but there were reports that store quantities would be limited. The new iPhone features an edge-to-edge screen, facial recognition, and a hefty price starting at $1,000. In-store purchases are limited to two per customer.

Read more at CBSLA.com