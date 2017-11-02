Lisa Loves Showbiz: Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Miss a day, miss someone getting accused of sexual harassment.

You can now add Producer Brett Ratner and 80 year old Dustin Hoffman to the list.

Last week it was Kevin Spacey who was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp who says when he was 14 years old Kevin harassed him.

Spacey now doing something about his behavior. According to his people, he is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.

House of Cards remains on suspension until further notice.

As for Ratner, six women have now accused him of sexual harassment of misconduct, including actress Olivia Munn.

She said while visiting the filmmaker on the set of 2004 Ratner directed After the Sunset he “pulled a Weinstein” and did the dirty in front of her when she went to deliver him a meal.

Ratner vehemently disputes Munn’s allegations.

Meanwhile, Warner Brothers is severing ties with Ratner in the wake of the scandal his production company currently has a 400 million dollar deal to finance films with Warner Brothers.

A source says the studio will not renew that deal when it expires next year, and they have removed him as a producer from their upcoming film, The Goldfinch.

According to The Huffington Post, Ratner has filed a lawsuit against one of the women accusing him of raping her.

Melanie Kohler says she was raped by Ratner in the 2000’s, saying he preyed on her as a drunk girl. Ratner is suing her for defamation saying her claims are “entirely false, fabricated and fictional.”

Believe it or not, Dustin Hoffman also being called out by a producer/writer he worked with in 1991 on the film Tootsie.

She says while working with Hoffman he propositioned her. Another woman said Hoffman harassed her when she was just 17 years old and working as an assistant on the TV movie, “Death Of A Salesman.”

According to this women, Dustin grabbed her butt and made multiple vulgar comments.

Hoffman has responded and said, “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am”