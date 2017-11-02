Lisa Loves Showbiz: Beyonce Cast As Nala In ‘The Lion King’

Yesterday, Wendy Williams gave a play by play of her scary fainting episode choking back tears as she described her on air fall the morning prior.

She said she realizes she pushes herself too hard for a 53 year old woman.

She thanked everyone and assured her fans she will be here for a long time.

And speaking of fans, big news for Beyonce fans. She will be Nala in Disney’s live-action The Lion King.

The star studded cast also includes Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufassa, reprising his role from 1994 original.

Chewitel Ejiofer as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba’s mom, John Oliver as Zazu and many more stars including Seth Rogan will be part of Jon Favreau’s The Lion King which will hit theaters on July 19th 2019.