Where To Watch The World Series In Los Angeles

It’s been a long time since the boys in blue made it and won the World Series. Nearly three decades have past since Los Angeles Dodgers won in 1988. This year, Angelenos are ecstatic and serious about getting ready to root for the home team. So, where are the best spots to watch the game? If you can’t make it to the game, we’ve put together a list of the best spots to catch all the action!





www.goalsportscafe.com 8334 W 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-5955 West Hollywood’s premiere sports bar and restaurant is centrally located for those in the city. The sports bar features plenty of TV’s broadcasting pretty much any type of sport, but Dodgers fans can rest easy that the Dodgers/Astros game will take center stage. Root for the boys in blue as you drink from a wide selection of beers on tap (30 total, 16 on tap), bite into tacos and other food. Cocktails and other drinks are also on offer here.





www.verdugobar.com 3408 Verdugo RdLos Angeles, CA 90065(323) 257-3408 Enjoy craft beer, cocktails and plenty of Dodgers fans at Verdugo Bar. Located in Glassell Park and nearby to Dodger Stadium, the bar offers plenty of beers on tap, as well as TV’s for viewing the game with other Dodgers fans.





www.33taps.com 3725 W Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90026(323) 338-7777 Silver Lake’s 33 Taps is known as an official Dodgers bar, so its a no brainer to head to this drinking spot to root for the boys in blue during the World Series! Enjoy traditional sports bar food, including burgers and wings, as well as plenty of beers on tap (as the name of the bar suggests).





www.barneysbeanery.com 8447 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 654-2287 Open every day of the week, Barney’s Beanery is a local hangout that just can’t be missed. For more than 90 years, along the iconic Route 66 in West Hollywood, Barney’s Beanery has been one of the best viewing spots for sports games so you can be sure the Dodgers in the World Series will bring fun crowds looking to cheer on the home team. Enjoy over 200 beers, hundreds of menu items, and 60 TV’s!





www.dirtybulltavern.com 21797 Ventura BlvdWoodland Hills, CA 91364(818) 610-8308 For those in the Valley looking for a great watering hole to root on the boys in blue, look no further than Woodland Hills’ Dirty Bull Tavern. This dive is sure to be featuring the Dodgers World Series’ games. Watch it and enjoy a wide selection of beers on tap.





www.busbysla.com 5364 Wilshire BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 823-4890 Busby’s boasts two locations to choose from. Busby’s East is located in the Miracle Mile area of L.A., whereas Busby’s West is in Santa Monica. The fun sports bar offers great pub food, a full cocktail menu, beers on tap or by the bottle, and plenty of TV’s to watch the Dodgers game on the Houston Astros.





www.theparlorca.com 7250 Melrose Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90046(323) 930-2100 Plenty of TV’s adorn this Melrose district bar, making it a staple destination for any Dodgers fan. In fact, they boast fifty high definition TV’s and a state-of-the-art AV system to give sports fans an easy way to catch the World Series. The great selection of draft beers and bottled beers pair nicely with any of The Parlor’s pizzas or artisan sandwiches and burgers.

