Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Get Closer

Do we hear wedding bells?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on the cover of December’s Vanity Fair. Inside, they are dishing about their first date and his sexy first text.

JLO says she pretty much just sat there listening to him talk, talk, talk, about his retirement from baseball and whether or not he would get married again.

Lopez says those are things you don’t talk about on a first date so she asked herself if it really was a date or just friends getting together.

She did not know if he thought it was a date but she did.

As for the first text Alex sent he says, “She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single, I had to get up to readjust my thoughts and then I went to the bathroom and sent this text, “You look sexy A.F.”

Friends who know the couple say they will get married they are a perfect couple.

JLO says they’re beyond similar. She understands him in a way she doesn’t think anyone else could, adding, “In his 20’s he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract at the time, I had the number one movie and number one album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30’s and by our 40’s we’d both been through so much.”

Bottom line, she’s in love for realz this time and says “we are very much twins.”