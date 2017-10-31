Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "When Doves Cry" by Prince

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Forbes List of Highest Earning Dead Celebrities

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Arnold Palmer, Bob Marley, Elvis Presely, Forbes Magazine, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Michael Jackson
Photo: Vincent Amalvy / AFP / Getty Images

You know I love me a list and on Halloween Forbes gives us the list of “Highest Earning Dead Celebrities.”

You won’t be surprised who earned the most dead.

First off, Bob Marley coming in 5th on the list earning 25 million, while Elvis Presley hold downs the 4th spot earning 35 million last year.

Coming in 3rd  on Forbes list of highest earning dead celebrities, Peanuts creator, Snoopy’s dad, Charles Schulz earning 38 million last year.

In 2nd place with 40 million, golfer Arnold Palmer. Thanks to his branded ice tea/lemonade drink and clothing sales.

Coming in Number 1 on Forbes list of top earning dead celebrities a real thriller. For the fifth time in a row, Michael Jackson’s estate has earned 75 million dollars in 12 months.

Forbes says Jackson’s earnings are boosted by the Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show, a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog and a new greatest hit album “Scream” which was released in September.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live