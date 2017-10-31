Lisa Loves Showbiz: Forbes List of Highest Earning Dead Celebrities

You know I love me a list and on Halloween Forbes gives us the list of “Highest Earning Dead Celebrities.”

You won’t be surprised who earned the most dead.

First off, Bob Marley coming in 5th on the list earning 25 million, while Elvis Presley hold downs the 4th spot earning 35 million last year.

Coming in 3rd on Forbes list of highest earning dead celebrities, Peanuts creator, Snoopy’s dad, Charles Schulz earning 38 million last year.

In 2nd place with 40 million, golfer Arnold Palmer. Thanks to his branded ice tea/lemonade drink and clothing sales.

Coming in Number 1 on Forbes list of top earning dead celebrities a real thriller. For the fifth time in a row, Michael Jackson’s estate has earned 75 million dollars in 12 months.

Forbes says Jackson’s earnings are boosted by the Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show, a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog and a new greatest hit album “Scream” which was released in September.