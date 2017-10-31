Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "When Doves Cry" by Prince

Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celebrates Halloween

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Dancing With The Stars, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017
(ABC/Eric McCandless) DREW SCOTT, EMMA SLATER

Last night was Halloween in the ballroom and it was filled with tricks and treats starting with Jordan Fisher’s Paso Doble.

He did it again scoring yet another perfect score 30/30 Bruno.

Football star, Terrell Owens, did a spooktacular Tango which looked great but only scored 25/30.

Violinist, Lindsay Stirling, did a Paso Doble which she called “a beast” of a dance. Maybe that’s because she danced with an injury, a broken rib that hurt. Still, she earned 27/30.

But it was little Frankie Muniz who topped the night with his contemporary dance earning his first perfect score 30/30, his best dance for sure.

In the end, it was a double elimination shocker.

Vanessa Lachey sent home just a week after her husband Nick Lachey was booted off. Nikki Bella the pretty WWE wrestler also sent home.

Next week, season one champion Kelly Monaco joins the party in the ballroom as will season 19 champ Alfonso Ribeiro and Season 17 runner up Corbin Bleu.

