Lisa Loves Showbiz: Arrest Warrant Issued For Rose McGowan

By Lisa Stanley
Actress Rose McGowan, whose been one of the leading voices speaking out against sexual harassment and Harvey Weinstein, now has a warrant out for her arrest in Washington DC.

Police saying they found traces of narcotics in some belongings she left behind at the Washington D.C. airport back in January.

They claim they have tried to get a hold of her ever since but have not been able to so they got a warrant for her arrest.

McGowan responded on twitter asking, “are they trying to silence me?”

No word from her if those belongings belonged to her.

And Netflix has announced it will end House of Cards after its upcoming 6th season.

The news follows a 1986 sexual misconduct allegation against the star of that show, Kevin Spacey. by actor Anthony Rapp.

Netflix says the decision to cancel the show was made months ago and is unrelated to the allegations which they call “deeply troubling”

