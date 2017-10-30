Watch Wrestler John Cena Play Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’ on Piano

By Scott T. Sterling
John Cena is a man of many talents and interests. He’s a 16-time WWE champion, has stolen the spotlight in movies like Trainwreck and even hosted Saturday Night Live. Now, Cena has proven to be a fan of alternative music and, yes, a skilled pianist.
Indeed, it’s pretty surprising to see him deliver a warm, emotional instrumental rendition of Pixies’ 1988 classic, “Where is My Mind,” in a way that belies the fact that he could effortlessly break the piano into pieces, probably with his bare hands.
In the black & white clip, Cena is captured in a tuxedo, delicately teasing the Pixies’ tune out of a grand piano. You’ve gotta see this to believe it. Watch it below: