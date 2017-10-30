Lisa Loves Showbiz: Anthony Rapp Calls Out Kevin Spacey For Making Sexual Advances

Oh boy! Yet another actor coming forward, this time, pointing the finger at actor Kevin Spacey about an encounter he says happened more than three decades ago.

Spacey is apologizing now, also choosing this moment to come out as gay.

Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp told Buzz Feed how House Of Cards star Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was a teen.

Rapp said in 1986, while both he and Spacey were working on Broadway, Spacey who was just 26 years old at the time invited Rapp to a party at his apartment.

At the end of the night, after everyone else had left he said Spacey tried to seduce him and he was just 14 years old.

Spacey responded last night on twitter writing he is a fan of Rapp’s work and he says, “I honestly do not remember the encounter, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Spacey also acknowledged publicly in that tweet for the first time that he is gay.

This morning, people have questions on the timing of his coming out. Maybe a little deflection?

People are asking if he can’t remember the incident how does he know he was drunk!

Either way, he is sorry for those actions.