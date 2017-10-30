Dead & Co., Rancid & Raphael Saadiq Added to California Wildfire Show Benefit

By Scott T. Sterling
Even more star power has been added to the upcoming Band Together Bay Area benefit show on November 9, which will provide aid and support to victims of the recent devastating wildfires in northern California.
Dead & Co., Raphael Saadiq and Rancid will provide extra diversity to an already eclectic bill that boasts Metallica, Dave Mathews, and G-Eazy.
Band Together Bay Area is set for San Francisco’s AT&T Park with 100 percent of ticket sales going to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund.
Tickets for the show went on public sale today (Oct. 27) at 10 a.m. at bandtogetherbayarea.org and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets range from $49.50 to $199.50 plus fees. Ticketmaster will donate all processing fees to the relief effort.