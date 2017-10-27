Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Tom Brady Edition Aston Martin Is Here

Ok all of you Tom Brady haters out there listen up. You may just have another reason to hate on him.

Aston Martin, the luxury brand, has designed a Tom Brady Aston Martin.

A special signature addition of the car has been made, but there are only 12 of them being made. Same amount as the number #12 on his jersey.

The car will be available as early as next year and has the Tom Brady logo, “TB12” on it from its fender to the headrest.

Not just the logo, it also has Brady’s signature on the door sills.

Price tag for the Vanquish Volante, $360,000, and it only comes in one color, a bluish black hue called “Ultramarine Black.”

Just hope it doesn’t come with under-inflated tires!

Really it should come with Tom for that price.

They say big girls don’t cry. Well, at least Fergie said that in one of her hit songs.

She almost did while on The Talk promoting her new CD “Double Dutchess” when the ladies asked about her split from Josh Duhamel.

They were married 8 years and together 5 before. They still care about each other and are doing their best seeing as she thought they would be married forever.