Lisa Loves Showbiz: Ellen DeGeneres Is Being Slammed After Katy Perry Birthday Tweet

Ellen DeGeneres is getting slammed on twitter this morning over a tweet she sent to Katy Perry on Wednesday, which was Perry’s birthday.

Ellen tweed out a pic of herself, Portia, and Katy. In the picture, Ellen is staring down at Katy’s boobs with her mouth wide open with the caption “Happy Birthday Kate Perry it’s time to bring out the big balloons.”

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

That caused a huge backlash on social media especially in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal which Ellen has spoken out about on her show.

In fact, dedicating her whole monologue a couple weeks ago to the #metoo movement. Fans were quick to point out that the tweet would not have been OK if a man posted it.

Many responded to the tweet with the hashtag #doublestandard. Other’s actually compared her to Weinstein calling her a pig.

Ellen has not removed the tweet, nor has she commented on it yet!