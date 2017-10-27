Fans Display Their Dodger Love With Food, Cars

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers may have left the Southland for Game 3 of the World Series in Houston, but the city’s love for team remains strong and is being expressed in the way Angelenos best know how – with cars and food.

When the Dodgers made it to the World Series, Erik Dahl put on a Dodgers baseball cap. But not just any cap – it’s a six-foot-long, five-foot-wide cap that he mounted on his truck.

The cap used to hang on the wall of his set construction shop in Boyle Heights, so when the Dodgers made it to the World Series, he took it down, painted it Dodger blue and put the World Series decal on the side.

“You can just see people’s faces light up when I drive down the road, one after another,” Dahl said.

But, not to be outdone, Nestor Soto Jr. said anyone can put a cap on their truck and take it off when the Dodgers are not doing as well – but a real fan drives around in a Volkswagen Beetle painted in Dodger blue and gray all year round.

Most Southern Californians are indulging in Dodger fandom via a delicious doughnut. At Blinkie’s Donuts in Woodland Hills, workers who usually pick up doughnuts for their coworkers to celebrate the impending weekend are spreading Dodger fever with baseball and Dodger-themed treats.

Teacher Bridgette Daley says she buys doughnuts the last Friday of every month, and bought a dozen of the Dodger doughnuts just for a coworker.

“He’s a big Dodger fan, and his office is Dodger everything, so I think he’s gonna like this,” Daley said.

Jennifer Espinoza drove in from Simi Valley when she saw the Dodger-themed doughnuts on CBS 2 News This Morning.

“I thought it would be a great way to celebrate Dodger blue,” she said.

Read more at CBSLA.com.