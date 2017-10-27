Fans Display Their Dodger Love With Food, Cars

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers may have left the Southland for Game 3 of the World Series in Houston, but the city’s love for team remains strong and is being expressed in the way Angelenos best know how – with cars and food.
When the Dodgers made it to the World Series, Erik Dahl put on a Dodgers baseball cap. But not just any cap – it’s a six-foot-long, five-foot-wide cap that he mounted on his truck.
“You can just see people’s faces light up when I drive down the road, one after another,” Dahl said.
But, not to be outdone, Nestor Soto Jr. said anyone can put a cap on their truck and take it off when the Dodgers are not doing as well – but a real fan drives around in a Volkswagen Beetle painted in Dodger blue and gray all year round.
Most Southern Californians are indulging in Dodger fandom via a delicious doughnut. At Blinkie’s Donuts in Woodland Hills, workers who usually pick up doughnuts for their coworkers to celebrate the impending weekend are spreading Dodger fever with baseball and Dodger-themed treats.
Teacher Bridgette Daley says she buys doughnuts the last Friday of every month, and bought a dozen of the Dodger doughnuts just for a coworker.
“He’s a big Dodger fan, and his office is Dodger everything, so I think he’s gonna like this,” Daley said.
Jennifer Espinoza drove in from Simi Valley when she saw the Dodger-themed doughnuts on CBS 2 News This Morning.
“I thought it would be a great way to celebrate Dodger blue,” she said.