Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty Pay Tribute to Fats Domino

By Scott T. Sterling

Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty united at the fourth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductions & Celebration Wednesday night (Oct. 25) to pay tribute to the late Fats Domino.

The trio of music stars got together for a searing take on Domino’s 1955 classic, “Ain’t That a Shame.” Neko Case, Ry Cooder, Brandi Carlile and Raul Malo also performed at the event.

The ceremony was hosted by Chris Isaak and took place at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. During the evening, The Neville Brothers, Roy Orbison and Roseanne Cash were inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame class.

Check out Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty’s tribute to Fats Domino below: