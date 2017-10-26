Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jessica Alba’s ‘Honest Company’ Faces Yet Another Lawsuit

A very pregnant Jessica Alba was on with Jimmy Fallon last night where she revealed for the first time she’s having a baby boy with husband Cash Warren.

They have two daughters so as Jessica said to Jimmy, “this is a situation.”

Another situation she did not talk about is that her Honest Company is in hot water.

They are being accused of being less than honest about what they put in its baby formula. Alba’s billion dollar company sells all echo-friendly products and is now facing a lawsuit over their baby formula.

The organic consumers association does not think it is truly organic and is suing the company stating the product is far from organic.

They say of the 40 ingredients listed on the formula, more than a quarter are synthetic substances that are not allowed in organic products.

Not the first time the company has been called dishonest. Just last month, they were hit with a class action lawsuit saying the company was deceptive with their marketing of cleaning products as well.

Last year the brand was hit with a class action lawsuit, which claimed the company’s sunscreen was not sufficient and babies were getting burnt.

The Honest Company says, “They are confident all the lawsuits will be dismissed” saying, “There organic infant formula is cleared by the FDA and meets all nutritional standards.”