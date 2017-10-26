Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Once In A Lifetime" by Talking Heads

Lisa Loves Showbiz: George Clooney Plays ‘Would You Rather’

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: George Clooney, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

George Clooney is out promoting his new movie, Suburbicon, which he wrote and directed.

He stopped by E! News where they had a little fun playing “Who Would You Rather.”

Clooney was asked a bunch of questions starting with “Who would you rather babysit your kids – Brad Pitt or Matt Damon?”

He went on to answer several more questions including who he would ask for relationship advice, Cindy Crawford or her hubby his BF Randy Gerber, who would he go to happy hour with, Channing Tatum or Rhianna, for dance lessons, JLO or Ryan Gosling, and who would he have defend him in court if his wife Amal could not, Sandra Bullock or Julianne Moore .

Suburbicon comes out tomorrow and is being called “dreadful.”

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live