Lisa Loves Showbiz: George Clooney Plays ‘Would You Rather’

George Clooney is out promoting his new movie, Suburbicon, which he wrote and directed.

He stopped by E! News where they had a little fun playing “Who Would You Rather.”

Clooney was asked a bunch of questions starting with “Who would you rather babysit your kids – Brad Pitt or Matt Damon?”

He went on to answer several more questions including who he would ask for relationship advice, Cindy Crawford or her hubby his BF Randy Gerber, who would he go to happy hour with, Channing Tatum or Rhianna, for dance lessons, JLO or Ryan Gosling, and who would he have defend him in court if his wife Amal could not, Sandra Bullock or Julianne Moore .

Suburbicon comes out tomorrow and is being called “dreadful.”