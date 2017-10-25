Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Kardashians Renew Multimillion Dollar Deal

Just when we thought they were going away, TMZ reports not only are they NOT going away, but they just signed a 150 million dollar deal that will give us five more seasons of The Kardashians.

Yep! You will be able to keep up with the Kardashians for the next five years.

The contract is the largest in reality TV history. Their last contract in 2015 was for 100 million dollars.

Production of Season 15 began shooting yesterday, and in addition to the 150 million, the girls will get paid for TV specials and promotions related to their TV shows.

Sources say the family will split the money between them with Kris Jenner getting 15 million of that for her momanger duties.

She will also get a piece of the pie for being on the show.

They do not say what the next generation, the unborn children, will be entitled to, but I am sure they will get something.

I have one question. Could this deal be the reason E! cancelled Fashion Police?

Maybe they needed that money to pay the Kardashians. Just asking!