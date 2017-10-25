Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Every Breath You Take" by The Police

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon Invite You To An “Uncomfortable Meal”

By Lisa Stanley
If you watch Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show then you know about the “fake feud” between him and Matt Damon which has been put on hold for charity.

Kimmel and Damon are offering up a chance to have an awkward meal with them.

They are calling it an “Uncomfortable Meal” and to win the dinner with the boys here’s Matt and Jimmy to tell you how to do it:

It’s all for Charity and for ten dollars you can get 100 entries into the contest and with larger donations you earn additional entries.

Along with enjoying a meal with Matt and Jimmy, winners will be flown out to LA for a taping of Kimmel’s TV show and stay in a four star hotel.

