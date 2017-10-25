Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Every Breath You Take" by The Police

Rock and Roll Legend Fats Domino Eulogized by Music Stars

Filed Under: Fats Domino
Photo: Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

The death of rock and roll pioneer and legitimate legend has sent shock waves through the world of music.

Related: Fats Domino Dead at 89

Contemporary and fellow legendary rock pioneer Little Richard has come out to praise Domino as “The greatest entertainer that I ever known. Black, white, red, brown or yellow, he’s a just good guy and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to know him. I love him.”

A growing list of artists have taken to social media to lament Domino’s passing, and recognize the indelible mark he left on music with his timeless influence.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live