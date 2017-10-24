Lisa Loves Showbiz: Vanessa Lachey Has A ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Wardrobe Malfunction

Last night was “Movie Night” on DWTS and Shania Twain was a guest judge who judged harshly.

WWE’s Nikki Bella kicked it off with a terrific Tango earning all 9’s from the judges and deemed safe right after her dance.

Also safe, football star Terrel Ownes. He can move on the field and the dance floor.

His Jive was enough to keep him there.

Not so much for Frankie Muniz’s Jazz routine. He struggled this week after being pretty consistent for the past 5 weeks only earning 31/40.

It was all about Vanessa Lachey’s wardrobe malfunction.

During her Quick Step, her skirt fell off which was not planned. Vanessa kept on dancing and did a great job.

‘Hamilton’ star, Jordan Fisher, was great but not good enough for curmudgeon Len. He still he earned 39/40.

Last week, Jordan earned the first perfect score of the season, but last night it was violinist Lindsay Stirling who killed it with her Sci-Fi Tango earning a perfect score 40/40.

By the end of the night, another star was sent home. This time it was Nick Lachey, Vanessa’s hubby.

Property Brother’s, Drew Scott’s, dance landed him on the bottom of the leader board.

My guess is next week either Drew or Frankie goes home.