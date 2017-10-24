Lisa Loves Showbiz: Anna Faris Addresses Marriage Problems In New Memoir

Would you take relationship advice from Anna Faris?

She is the Faris of them all and doling out relationship advice in her new memoir “Unqualified.”

She is on a book tour promoting the book and last night she was on with Steven Colbert to chat it up.

In the book she dishes everything from her ex Chris Pratt to her decision to get breast implants.

Faris admits in the memoir that she still has a lot of love for her ex Chris Pratt, noting when she told him about wanting new boobs he said, “I love your body no matter what you do.”

She doesn’t offer many hints as to why they called it quits, but she does admit trying to be that perfect couple was a lot of pressure.

If you read between the lines, it was stories like this one that probably played a role in their split. Faris tells this story in the book admitting that when romance rumors about Chris and Jennifer Lawrence surfaced while they were shooting a movie together “Passengers” it got to her.

“It was totally hurtful.” She said she confronted Chris and he only responded, “Why are you even paying attention to that.”

Faris said while she believes nothing happened it’s still hurtful and embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it’s untrue. She adds, “You still feel and look like a fool.”

While on with Steven Colbert, she also offers up some suggestions of who not to date which include, magicians, doctors and chefs.

“Unqualified” is out today.