Lisa Loves Showbiz: Justin Timberlake To Perform At Superbowl Halftime Show

He’s bringing sexy back and the NFL is bringing him back! Justin Timberlake once again taking center stage at the Superbowl.

Timberlake has performed in two Superbowl’s already, but you probably only remember one of them.

He was a surprise guest at Janet Jackson’s performance in 2004, and then they brought out a surprise guest, if you will.

That led to an investigation, a huge fine, and gave us the term “wardrobe malfunction.”

Since then, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, even Prince have all headlined the iconic Super Bowl half time show.

JT made the official announcement with help from his good friend Jimmy Fallon.

Timberlake’s first performance was back in 2001 with the boy band N’Sync. Now, over 16 years later, he’s not sure how many on stage stunts we might see.

The Pepsi Halftime Show is one of the most watched musical events of the year seen by over 150 million people and Timberlake is the first artist to perform three times at a Superbowl.

You may not care which teams play, but you will care about half time.

Some people speculating that Janet Jackson could be there with him again!