Lisa Loves Showbiz: Lupita Nyongo Speaks Out About Harvey Weinstein

Yet another actress comes forward to tell her story about Harvey Weinstein, and boy what a story.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyongo says Weinstein made a move on her back in 2011 when she was still a student at Yale.

She says she met him at a movie festival and he invited her back to his home in Connecticut on a pretense to watch a film he had just produced. She says not only was his wife there, but his kids were home too.

Lupita says that’s when he made his creepy move. She writes in a New York Times op-ed piece that, “Harvey led me into a bedroom and announced that he wanted to give me a massage, I thought he was joking at first, he was not.”

She says she felt “unsafe and panicked” but quickly thought to offer him a massage saying it would allow her to be in control physically and to know where his hands were.

She had studied massage as part of her drama school curriculum at Yale so she knew what to do and figured this was her best move.

Lupita writes he agreed to the massage and laid on his bed as she began to massage him buying time to figure a way out.

Lupita says she also figured out the room was sound proof and knew she had to get out.

Before long, Lupita says Weinstein wanted to take his pants off but she stopped him and ran trying to get out as he blocked the door.

She says she eventually did escape but was wrecked from the experience.