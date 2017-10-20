Dodgers Fans Launch Petitions To Bring Back Vin Scully For World Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s time to bring Vin Scully back for Dodger baseball.

Fans are desperately trying to lure the legendary Dodgers broadcaster back to the booth for the team’s World Series match-up against the either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros.

Two separate petitions at GoPetition and The Petition Site are calling on Scully to come back for one last go-round and do play by play for at least the Dodgers’ home games.

Even California State Assemblyman Mike Gatto is joining the effort.

Twitter Petition: We who retweet this hereby ask the @Dodgers: to get Vin Scully out of retirement to call the World Series. (Please RT) — Mike Gatto (@mikegatto) October 20, 2017

But Scully – who retired at the end of last season – doesn’t sound like he’s interested.

In a statement to the Orange County Register, the Hall of Fame broadcaster said, “I honestly don’t feel I belong there and I would not want anyone to think I was eager for a spotlight.”

While he made an official return to Dodger Stadium in May to become the 11th inductee into the Dodgers ring of honor, Scully has since tried to maintain a low profile with the team, something most fans find difficult to accept from the voice of the Dodgers for nearly 70 years.

But Scully hasn’t shied away from showing he’s still a fan himself: his daughter Cat posted a photo of her dad celebrating Thursday night’s win.

Read More at CBSLA.com.