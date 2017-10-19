Lisa Loves Showbiz: Brad Pitt and Anna Faris Have Moved On After Recent Divorces

If you want the rainbow you have to put up with the rain, said someone smart and it looks like both Anna Faris and Brad Pitt are seeing rainbows, not together.

However, both Brad and Anna had horrible heartaches after their breaks up.

For Pitt it’s almost a year and for Anna is just a few months, but they both seem to be on the mend with new romances.

According to Hollywood Life, Anna is dating her “Overboard” cinematographer, Michael Barrett, who they say she has been dating since August.

According to TMZ, they are hot and heavy. That being said Anna says, “there is still so much laughter between me and Chris, he’s so proud of me still.” Adding that they still crack each other up and truly adore and love each other, just can’t be married anymore.

As for Brad, he also may be ready for love. According to In Touch Magazine he is “enchanted” with a 21 year old British actress named Ella Purrell who is a dead ringer for Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

She also played a young Jolie in the movie Maleficent.

Looks like he’s making a “Pitt maneuver” on her. According to the magazine he has his sights on Ella. In fact, she has been cast in his upcoming STARZ series Sweetbitter.

They say he’s taken with her spunky, funny demeanor and is ready for romance.