Lisa Loves Showbiz: Black Chyna Files Lawsuit Against The Kardashians

Black Chyna is taking on the Kardashians, including the Jenner’s.

She filed a lawsuit against the family yesterday, saying they “slut shammed” her on social media, damaged her brand, and verbally abused her.

Her list of grievances range from assault, distribution of private materials, to defamation and says her reputation was destroyed after Rob Kardashian showed graphic pictures of her on the internet.

She also claims that nude photo scandal along with influence from the Kardashian family are what got Rob & Chyna, her E! reality show, cancelled before season two, which she says had already began filming.

She is asking for unspecified damages.

Speaking of damages, Larry King’s family wants him to end his damaged twenty year miserable marriage to his eighth wife, Shawn King.

According to Page Six in the New York Post, King’s family is encouraging him to pull the plug.

A source says they have not been happy for ten years in spite of their “fake” lovey-dovey public images.

According to the New York Post they have split numerous times following her alleged affairs and mistreatment of King, who is 83.

They say this summer after Larry had surgery for lung cancer she was out of town for a few days and he was reportedly happier than he’s been in years.

They have filed for divorce in the past, but reconciled for the sake of their two boys, Chance and Cannon, 17 and 18 years old.

My sources say that once both boys are out of high school they will divorce.