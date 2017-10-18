Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Old Time Rock And Roll" by Bob Seger

Gary Bryan Talks With San Diego Global’s Rick Schwartz

Filed Under: San Diego Zoo

Calling all kids! October is Kids Free Month presented by Mission Fed Credit Union at the San Diego Zoo!

All month long, children 11 years and younger receive free admission when accompanied by a paying adult.

San Diego Zoo Global Ambassador, Rick Schwartz, stopped by with some friends to tell us all about it!

Every weekend special interactive activities and experiences help kids connect with wildlife and nature. A variety of animals will receive special enrichment items giving kids an opportunity to marvel at their intelligence, strength, and beauty and discover one of the ways we help our animals thrive!

Zookeeper Rick brought some of these furry friends by to highlight the very real problem of wildlife trafficking and share their stories.

Watch the video above as he introduces and talks about an otter, alligator, tortoise, African Serval,  African Crown Crane, and baby raccoons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live